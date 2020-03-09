Cincinnati stocks surging amid market rebound

Friday, 13 March 2020 () Shares in some Cincinnati company stocks are surging amid a wider market bounceback Friday morning. The stock market has bounced back from its worst day since 1987, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping more than 680 points, or about 3%, as markets opened. The climb follows a boost in European markets and news that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York would inject $1.5 trillion into short-term lending markets to counteract disruptions in the Treasury…
Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A brief rally from opening losses followed the Fed announcement of a $1.5 trillion loan injection for...
In a stock bear market, wait for the market to settle before buying quality dividend stocks, including Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock.
