Cincinnati stocks surging amid market rebound

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shares in some Cincinnati company stocks are surging amid a wider market bounceback Friday morning. The stock market has bounced back from its worst day since 1987, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping more than 680 points, or about 3%, as markets opened. The climb follows a boost in European markets and news that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York would inject $1.5 trillion into short-term lending markets to counteract disruptions in the Treasury… 👓 View full article

