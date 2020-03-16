Hedge funds are using these 10 alt-data sources to gain an investing edge as coronavirus upends supply chains and wreaks havoc on global markets
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · With companies revising their forecasts and governments scrambling to put out up-to-date statistics, more investors are turning to alternative data to gauge the impact of the global spread of coronavirus.
· Some of the top datasets identified by BattleFin's Tim Harrington include supply-chain tracking information, social...
Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. The lowered rates are an attempt by the Fed to stabilize the...