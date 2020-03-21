Small businesses in Texas can now qualify for SBA disaster loans Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state has received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration for small business disaster loans. The effort comes as small businesses spanning a variety of industries and sectors are feeling the crippling effects of the spread of the coronavirus and the response as officials attempt to stanch its reach. Texas is now included in the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster declaration and has been granted access to the EID loan program, according to… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Ohio small businesses eager for COVID-19 disaster loans 02:36 More than 1,400 companies have documented a need for SBA loans to handle fallout from coronavirus. Can the SBA handle the predicted volume of applications? You Might Like

Tweets about this