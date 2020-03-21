Small businesses in Texas can now qualify for SBA disaster loans
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state has received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration for small business disaster loans. The effort comes as small businesses spanning a variety of industries and sectors are feeling the crippling effects of the spread of the coronavirus and the response as officials attempt to stanch its reach. Texas is now included in the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster declaration and has been granted access to the EID loan program, according to…