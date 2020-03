Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Goldman Sachs says companies with strong balance sheets are not only safe investments today, but also unexpectedly cheap.

· Companies with weaker balance sheets outperformed throughout the just-ended bull market thanks to low interest rates, but that's changing abruptly because it looks like a recession is beginning.

·... · Goldman Sachs says companies with strong balance sheets are not only safe investments today, but also unexpectedly cheap.· Companies with weaker balance sheets outperformed throughout the just-ended bull market thanks to low interest rates, but that's changing abruptly because it looks like a recession is beginning. 👓 View full article