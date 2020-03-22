DeWine orders Ohioans to stay home during coronavirus pandemic

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Ohio Department of Health has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There are few exceptions for obtaining essential supplies such as food and medicine, walking outdoors (although playgrounds are closed) and specified essential workplaces. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and formalizes the strong recommendations Gov. Mike Dewine and Ohio Health Director Amy Acton have made all week. It's largely the same as "shelter in place" orders… 👓 View full article

