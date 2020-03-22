Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > DeWine orders Ohioans to stay home during coronavirus pandemic

DeWine orders Ohioans to stay home during coronavirus pandemic

bizjournals Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The Ohio Department of Health has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There are few exceptions for obtaining essential supplies such as food and medicine, walking outdoors (although playgrounds are closed) and specified essential workplaces. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and formalizes the strong recommendations Gov. Mike Dewine and Ohio Health Director Amy Acton have made all week. It's largely the same as "shelter in place" orders…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio 58:45

 Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Director of Public Health Amy Acton provided an update on coronavirus cases across Ohio, issuing a stay-at-home order during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alldoor14

AllDoor Garage Door RT @LEX18News: Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a "stay at home" directive signed by director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton on Sun… 23 minutes ago

DMiller584

Dottie Miller My pension = Statutory Obligation . RT @AndrewJTobias: Looking for a copy of Gov. Mike DeWine's sweeping Sunday order that closes nonessential businesses and orders Ohioans to… 48 minutes ago

AsianSuga

SugaTee RT @Z1079: Governor DeWine just announced a stay at home order for Ohio. Here's everything you can and cannot do: https://t.co/tcsOhfuXKL 3 hours ago

bikeme

bikeme Coronavirus: Ohio Gov. DeWine orders Ohioans to stay at home. Read the full order here https://t.co/8reOVrhwgG via @enquirer 3 hours ago

LEX18News

LEX 18 News Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a "stay at home" directive signed by director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Act… https://t.co/h2HvEIZON7 4 hours ago

Feelforthegame

OffDutyRef Coronavirus: Ohio Gov. DeWine orders Ohioans to stay at home. Read the full order here https://t.co/jPoMSa1HZ0 4 hours ago

WMOHNEWSWIRE

WMOH Newswire Coronavirus: DeWine Orders Ohioans To Stay Home; 17 Cases In Butler County https://t.co/0FPsIHc0UD 5 hours ago

JohnMcCabeWV

John McCabe RT @radiomonroe: Ohio locked down #TheYearAmericaShutDown https://t.co/aLcvGeM5ol 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.