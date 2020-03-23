Tesla's Elon Musk talks with Medtronic on ventilators

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk looks to be studying how to boost production of ventilators, the sought-after equipment used to help the most serious cases of COVID-19, saying over the weekend he'd talked with medical device giant Medtronic on the subject. Musk said in a Twitter post Sunday that he'd had discussion with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) about "state-of-the-art ventilators" that could be used to combat the disease. Ventilators help critically ill patients breathe, but are expected to be in short supply… 👓 View full article



