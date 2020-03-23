Tesla's Elon Musk talks with Medtronic on ventilators
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk looks to be studying how to boost production of ventilators, the sought-after equipment used to help the most serious cases of COVID-19, saying over the weekend he'd talked with medical device giant Medtronic on the subject. Musk said in a Twitter post Sunday that he'd had discussion with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) about "state-of-the-art ventilators" that could be used to combat the disease. Ventilators help critically ill patients breathe, but are expected to be in short supply…
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said his factories are working to produce ventilators for the U.S. According to Business Insider, Musk said the country faces possible shortage because of the coronavirus epidemic. Musk made the statement after several users on Twitter urged him to help with the...
