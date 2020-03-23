Dow dives 600 points even after new Fed stimulus, traders await Senate resolution on coronavirus bill

· *Major US stock indexes slid on Monday, even after **the Federal Reserve announced plans to further support economic activity amid the growing coronavirus threat.*

