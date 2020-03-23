U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Comcast in racial discrimination suit

Global  

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Comcast Corp. in African American media executive Byron Allen's ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against the Philadelphia-based company alleging racial discrimination motivated its refusal to carry his networks. The ruling doesn't end the case, but instead sends it back to the lower court. In the unanimous decision, the judges said Allen's company, Entertainment Studios, would have to prove at the beginning stages of the lawsuit Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) acted…
