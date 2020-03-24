Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Texas Lt. Gov. says coronavirus restrictions are worse than dying and America needs to 'get back to living,' despite what public health officials have said

Texas Lt. Gov. says coronavirus restrictions are worse than dying and America needs to 'get back to living,' despite what public health officials have said

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Texas Lt. Gov. says coronavirus restrictions are worse than dying and America needs to 'get back to living,' despite what public health officials have said· Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned of an "economic collapse" and urged President Donald Trump to ease the travel and business restrictions for Americans across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· Patrick, who will turn 70 years old next week and is in the higher-risk category for contracting the coronavirus, said the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Some of Missouri's top health officials want tougher restrictions to fight virus

Some of Missouri's top health officials want tougher restrictions to fight virus 01:15

 Some of Missouri's top public health officials want tougher and broader restrictions to fight off the virus. Those could include travel limitations.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

norezisitingme

Brenda M. Barrett RT @politicususa: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that senior citizens are willing to die from the coronavirus so that Trump can loosen… 3 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Texas Lt. Gov. says coronavirus restrictions are worse than dying and America needs to ‘get back to living,’ despit… https://t.co/wXvEjLWaWZ 26 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Texas Lt. Gov. says coronavirus restrictions are worse than dying and America needs to 'get back… https://t.co/fLM2wp1aSC 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.