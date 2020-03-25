These are 'essential businesses' exempt from Harris County's stay-at-home order
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Harris County issued a stay-at-home order March 24, but there are many "essential businesses" exempt from the directive. A large portion of the order's language doesn't differ much from similar orders issued in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. Harris County lists the 16 critical infrastructure sectors identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as essential businesses exempt from the order. Essential government functions and…
A Denver gun shop owner filed a lawsuit against the city to change the 'non-essential' status of his gun store, claiming the government is trying to restrict a citizen's right to bear arms with the stay-at-home order.