These are 'essential businesses' exempt from Harris County's stay-at-home order

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Harris County issued a stay-at-home order March 24, but there are many "essential businesses" exempt from the directive. A large portion of the order's language doesn't differ much from similar orders issued in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. Harris County lists the 16 critical infrastructure sectors identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as essential businesses exempt from the order. Essential government functions and…
