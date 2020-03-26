Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | US jobless claims surged to a record 3.28 million last week

Fin24.com | US jobless claims surged to a record 3.28 million last week

News24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a record 3.28 million last week as businesses shuttered and laid off workers as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million 01:07

 US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.