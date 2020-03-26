Fin24.com | US jobless claims surged to a record 3.28 million last week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a record 3.28 million last week as businesses shuttered and laid off workers as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...