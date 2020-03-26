Global  

Update to Colorado's stay-at-home order allows real estate services to continue

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A statewide stay-at-home order for Colorado has been updated to include real estate services among the critical business activities that will be allowed to continue across the state. The stay-at-home order, which Gov. Polis announced Wednesday afternoon, went into effect at 6 a.m. on March 26 and will run through April 11, with the possibility to be extended. The order requires Coloradans to stay home as much as possible and only leave for critical activities such as buying food or other household…
News video: Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado 01:54

 Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said he will issue a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 6 a.m. Thursday through April 11. Here's what you can and cannot do during this time.

