Update to Colorado's stay-at-home order allows real estate services to continue
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () A statewide stay-at-home order for Colorado has been updated to include real estate services among the critical business activities that will be allowed to continue across the state. The stay-at-home order, which Gov. Polis announced Wednesday afternoon, went into effect at 6 a.m. on March 26 and will run through April 11, with the possibility to be extended. The order requires Coloradans to stay home as much as possible and only leave for critical activities such as buying food or other household…