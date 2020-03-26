Q&A: How can the huge congressional aid package help you?

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to approve an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that will provide one-time checks for most Americans and significant enhancements to unemployment benefits. Both will provide much-needed help to those recently laid-off and to financially stressed households as the coronavirus shuts down much of the economy.



Here are some questions and answers about how the legislation can help you:



WHO IS GETTING A CHECK?



Everyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income — the income on your tax return — and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. The payment steadily declines for those who make more, and phases out for those who earn more than $99,000. For married couples, both adults receive $1,200, with the phase-out starting at $150,000 of income and falling to zero for couples who earn $198,000. Each child will also get $500. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.



WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO GET ONE?



For most people, nothing. The U.S. Treasury will direct deposit the money in your bank if they have that information from this year's tax return or last year's. For everyone else, they will mail a check. If you didn't file a tax return for either 2018 or 2019, your check could be delayed. The government can use your Social Security benefit statement as well.



WHEN WILL I GET THE PAYMENT?



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said repeatedly that it should arrive in three weeks. Even if it arrives electronically, you should receive a written notice within 15 days after the payment that specifies how much you received and how it was delivered.



IS THERE HELP IN THE BILL FOR THE UNEMPLOYED?



The bill adds $600 a week, for a period... 👓 View full article

