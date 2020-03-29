Nevada distilleries turning hooch into hand sanitizer

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Several alcohol distilleries in Nevada unable to make liquor under current coronavirus shutdowns are turning their attention to another product to help soothe customers.



They're combining their key ingredient — ethanol, which kills germs — with aloe vera or other chemicals to make hand sanitizer.



The Centers for Disease Control website reports that alcohol-based solutions of at least 70% alcohol are effective for disinfecting.



Distilleries such as Seven Troughs, Ferino, Verdi Local Distillery, The Depot and Damon Industries are all ramping up production of sanitizer.



Seven Troughs in Sparks is already turning out sanitizer, 175 gallons (662 litres) last week, most of which is going to Renown Hospital, as well as to first responders.



Tom Adams, owner of Seven Troughs, said hand sanitizer is a critical supply.



"We've been asked by our community health partners to produce as much ethanol as we can to go into hand sanitizers," Adams told the Reno Gazette-Journal.



Seven Troughs is operating 24 hours a day to produce ethanol for Renown, he said.



Ethanol is combined with glycerol and hydrogen peroxide to make the sanitizer. Adams said the World Health Organization provides the guidelines to make it.



"I never thought in a million years that we would be making something that supplies the health system," Adams said.



For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.



As of Saturday, Nevada had 621 coronavirus cases with 10 deaths.



Many of the local distilleries have had to lay off employees, due to the statewide shutdown of all... 👓 View full article

