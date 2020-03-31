Marriott says at least 5.2 million guests' personal information was likely breached — the company's second major security incident in 2 years (MAR) Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *5.2 million Marriott guests' information wasn't secured properly for more than a month in 2020, the hotel chain said Tuesday, and was possibly accessed by unauthorized persons.*

· *The data that was possibly accessed an outside party includes contact info and loyalty account numbers, but not sensitive details like passport...

