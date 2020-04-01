Global  

Coronavirus updates: Ducey’s stay-at-home order isn’t enough, some elected officials say

bizjournals Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide stay-at-home order doesn’t go far enough to stop Arizonans from leaving their homes, some other elected officials say. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who had called for Ducey to issue a stay-at-home order, questioned the list of what Ducey considered essential services and called it laughable. Hair salons and golf courses shouldn’t be on a list of essential services, Gallego said. Arizona House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero…
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: City of Delray Beach issues 'stay at home' order, curfew

City of Delray Beach issues 'stay at home' order, curfew 00:45

 The city of Delray Beach issued a "stay at home" order and overnight curfew on Saturday.

