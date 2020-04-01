Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > WarnerMedia names former Hulu chief Jason Kilar CEO

WarnerMedia names former Hulu chief Jason Kilar CEO

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Kilar, the founding chief executive of Hulu and a former Amazon senior vice president, has been named CEO of WarnerMedia, the company announced Wednesday.

Kilar takes the reins of one of Hollywood's largest film and television factories, putting in him charge of the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio, HBO, CNN and other cable networks. The appointment comes just as WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T, is preparing the launch of its own streaming service, HBO Max.

Kilar succeeds John Stankey, who was promoted to AT&T president and chief operating officer in September. Kilar, who will begin May 1, will report to Stankey. HBO Max is set to launch in May.

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future," Stankey said in a statement. “His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success.”

Kilar, 48, was Hulu's chief from its inception in 2007 through 2013. After departing Hulu, he co-founded and was CEO of the streaming service Vessel for four years.

The choice of Kilar makes clear the priority of the new streaming service for AT&T. HBO Max will enter the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace to compete with Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney-Plus and the soon-to-launch platforms Peacock, from NBCUniversal, and Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form Quibi. WarnerMedia has said HBO Max will cost $14.99 a month, making it one of higher-priced streaming services.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to lean into the future at WarnerMedia,” Kilar said. “Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world. It will be a privilege to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rboudard

Remi Boudard .@WarnerMediaGrp names former Hulu founder as new CEO https://t.co/TT7la2kijk #digitalTV 26 minutes ago

Vinitjoshiquote

Vinit J AT&T picked a former Hulu boss to lead WarnerMedia, which houses HBO, CNN and a soon-to-launch streaming service https://t.co/hoZTEtJsjS 2 hours ago

ComicBookGuy57

Randy Wolf RT @THR: WarnerMedia has found its new CEO. Former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar has been named the new chief of the AT&T division https://t.co/HutE… 2 hours ago

coveragenotes

Coverage Notes RT @JBFlint: Former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar becomes new uber boss of WarnerMedia. Besides new streaming service HBO Max, he's also over CNN an… 3 hours ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx WarnerMedia names former Hulu and Amazon exec Jason Kilar as CEO (T): * Jason Kilar has been named the CEO of Warne… https://t.co/9urO9nWR6E 3 hours ago

HotlineJosh

Josh Kraushaar RT @DylanByers: New @NBCNews: AT&T names former Hulu executive Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia — https://t.co/L4X5t5mgWB 3 hours ago

Disney_Matters

Disney Matters "WarnerMedia Names Former Hulu Chief Jason Kilar CEO" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/1DyYsIyNmI 3 hours ago

DylanByers

Dylan Byers New @NBCNews: AT&T names former Hulu executive Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia — https://t.co/L4X5t5mgWB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.