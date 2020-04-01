SoftBank is backing out of its plan to buy $3 billion of WeWork shares, including nearly $1 billion from former CEO Adam Neumann Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· SoftBank is abandoning its plan to buy $3 billion worth of WeWork shares from other investors and employees, including some $970 million worth from company cofounder Adam Neumann, according to person with direct knowledge of the matter.

· The move likely means WeWork itself won't be able to tap into a $1.1 billion credit

