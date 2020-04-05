Cheap gas and weaker US rules for fuel economy aren't going to help Tesla sell more electric cars (TSLA) Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· Tesla must confront a world in which gas prices are collapsing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the US government just weakened fuel-economy standards that had been established under the Obama administration.

· The company could manage one of those developments, but having two occur at the same time could be challenging.

