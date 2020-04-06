Jamie Dimon tells shareholders he expects the coronavirus to cause a 'bad recession' and 'financial stress similar to the global financial crisis,' at a minimum (JPM)
Monday, 6 April 2020 () · *Jamie Dimon's annual letter to JPMorgan shareholders was published Monday. *
· *In it, the bank's CEO addressed the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it could have on the US economy and JPMorgan. *
· *The bank has stopped buybacks, but has not asked for regulatory relief, Dimon said. *
· *Watch JPMorgan trade live...