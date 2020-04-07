'The 3M saga ends very happily': Trump strikes deal with 3M to import 55 million N95 masks per month
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () **
· *President Trump has struck a deal with 3M to import **55 million N95 respirator masks a month for the next three months.*
· *The imported masks will bolster the industrials giant's domestic production of 35 million masks per month.*
· *"So the 3M saga ends very happily," Trump said.*
· *3M expects to double its...
CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks President Donald Trump referred to the updated recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) during the daily White House press conference on Friday. The CDC recommends Americans use "non-medical, cloth" masks in public, regardless of whether or not a...
