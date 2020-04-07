'The 3M saga ends very happily': Trump strikes deal with 3M to import 55 million N95 masks per month Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *President Trump has struck a deal with 3M to import **55 million N95 respirator masks a month for the next three months.*

· *The imported masks will bolster the industrials giant's domestic production of 35 million masks per month.*

· *"So the 3M saga ends very happily," Trump said.*

· *3M expects to double its...

