The ventilators will be delivered to the national stockpile by August. The contract, worth nearly $500 million, is the first ventilator order placed using the Defense Production Act.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Terry Collins RT @NPR: General Motors will build 30,000 medical ventilators for the national stockpile, at a cost of $489.4 million. This is the first… 47 seconds ago Canned Bread Podcast @Donaldknottz @HeatherGautney @JoeBiden Biden will not fix any of that. The Obama administration was very bad for… https://t.co/eP7qvW3I93 2 minutes ago Carolyn Guse#FBPE#STAYHOME🇪🇺🇬🇧🐟 RT @justsnoozing: Armed forces working on plans to build up to 17 more pop-up hospitals. I’d guess that’s ~20k beds? So the obvs question i… 3 minutes ago carol bonkosky RT @RepAnthonyBrown: On behalf of the people of Maryland, I wanted to thank @CAgovernor for sending ventilators as our state continues to b… 5 minutes ago Wil RT @jilevin: GM Will Build 30,000 Ventilators For U.S. Government https://t.co/O9eAVTMXdo 7 minutes ago Anthony Brown On behalf of the people of Maryland, I wanted to thank @CAgovernor for sending ventilators as our state continues t… https://t.co/7lNhMOALAt 12 minutes ago AIAC Aerospace RT @NavdeepSBains: #ICYMI - we’re expecting that 🇨🇦 companies hired to build ventilators will have them made in weeks. So proud of our indu… 13 minutes ago sixzik GM Will Build 30,000 Ventilators For U.S. Government https://t.co/dsokP0K7a2 https://t.co/VuL5KMzRtA 15 minutes ago