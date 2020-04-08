GM Will Build 30,000 Ventilators For U.S. Government
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () The ventilators will be delivered to the national stockpile by August. The contract, worth nearly $500 million, is the first ventilator order placed using the Defense Production Act.
President Donald Trump believes that there are enough ventilators for the corona virus crisis. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Trump said states across the country have plenty of ventilators. Trump even cited Hannity's own Fox News show to back up his claim. Trump has insisted that...
