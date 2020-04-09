Global  

Oil prices could tumble back below $20 as 'land mines lurking right below the surface' endanger a crucial OPEC deal, RBC strategist says

Business Insider Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Oil prices could tumble back below $20 as 'land mines lurking right below the surface' endanger a crucial OPEC deal, RBC strategist says· *The price of oil could slide below $20 for the first time since 2002 if an OPEC production cut agreement can't be reached, RBC Capital Markets strategist Helima Croft said Thursday.*
· *A Thursday meeting between the world's biggest producers has "several land mines lurking right below the surface" that could tank...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut

Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut 01:14

 OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.

