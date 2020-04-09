Oil prices could tumble back below $20 as 'land mines lurking right below the surface' endanger a crucial OPEC deal, RBC strategist says
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () · *The price of oil could slide below $20 for the first time since 2002 if an OPEC production cut agreement can't be reached, RBC Capital Markets strategist Helima Croft said Thursday.*
· *A Thursday meeting between the world's biggest producers has "several land mines lurking right below the surface" that could tank...
OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.
