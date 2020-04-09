S&P 500 posts best week since 1974 as new Fed stimulus offsets historic unemployment filings Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· *US stocks climbed on Thursday, continuing gains from Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve announced an additional $2.3 trillion in aid to businesses and governments.*

· *The S&P 500's four-day gain of 12% over the short week marked its best weekly performance since 1974.*

· *Data released on Thursday morning showed that... · *US stocks climbed on Thursday, continuing gains from Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve announced an additional $2.3 trillion in aid to businesses and governments.*· *The S&P 500's four-day gain of 12% over the short week marked its best weekly performance since 1974.*· *Data released on Thursday morning showed that 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this