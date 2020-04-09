Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P 500 posts best week since 1974 as new Fed stimulus offsets historic unemployment filings

S&P 500 posts best week since 1974 as new Fed stimulus offsets historic unemployment filings

Business Insider Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
S&P 500 posts best week since 1974 as new Fed stimulus offsets historic unemployment filings· *US stocks climbed on Thursday, continuing gains from Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve announced an additional $2.3 trillion in aid to businesses and governments.*
· *The S&P 500's four-day gain of 12% over the short week marked its best weekly performance since 1974.*
· *Data released on Thursday morning showed that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.