Turnip Truck now offers online shopping, delivery

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
A local grocer has added an e-commerce option to its lists of services. John Dyke, founder and owner of the popular Turnip Truck grocery stores, told the Nashville Business Journal the company launched its online ordering service Thursday afternoon. Dyke said they filled 80 orders Friday morning, and have received over 150 orders in 24 hours. Dyke said the average basket price has been $150. Dyke considers the new platform a fourth store. The Turnip Truck’s third location, a 15,000-square-foot…
