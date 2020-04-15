Report: AT&T Byron Nelson heading to McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament will be moving from Dallas to a new home at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, multiple sources have confirmed to WFAA Sports. A statement released by the tournament and the PGA Tour on Tuesday afternoon says, "The PGA Tour and the AT&T Byron Nelson continue to finalize the tournament’s future location. We expect the PGA Tour will make an announcement soon." The move comes after a relatively brief stint of just two years at Trinity Forest Golf Club in southeast… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 1 week ago AT&T Byron Nelson Moving To TPC Craig Ranch In McKinney In 2021 00:31 After two years of financial struggle and the cancellation of this year's event, the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has found a new home in North Texas. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this