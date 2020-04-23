NA Proactive news snapshot: Duos Technologies Group, Permex Pertroleum, One World Lithium, Hillcrest Petroleum UPDATE …

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:DUOT) revealed that its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies Inc won a $1.8 million contract for its signature Rail Inspection Portals (RIP) to automate mechanical inspections for railcars, which have typically been conducted manually. In a statement, Duos said the installation is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter this year. The Jacksonville, Florida company’s RIP technology is set up on and around train tracks like a door frame. When a train passes through, at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, the sensors create a 360-degree digital scan of a train that lets companies inspect their railcars for any issues. Permex Pertroleum Corporation (CSE:OIL) (OTCQB:OILCF) issued a statement Thursday saying it was unaware of any material change in operations that would explain the recent increase in market activity. Vancouver-based Permex is a junior oil and gas company with assets in the Permian basin of west Texas and the Delaware sub-basin of New Mexico. Shares of the firm closed Thursday up 30% at C$0.13 in Canada and traded south of the border at around US$0.10. One World Lithium Inc (OTCQB:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI), an exploration company with operations in Mexico, announced a non-brokered private placement worth up to C$1 million. The company is offering up to 20 million units — each containing one common share and one share purchase warrant — at a price of C$0.05 per unit. A warrant entitles its holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of C$0.10 for three years following the closing date. One World Lithium expects to put C$700,000 of the proceeds toward its Salar del Diablo lithium property drilling program and use the remainder for working capital purposes. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) has signed a Letter of Intent for an option to co-market licensing in the US for a patented, electrical generation technology. In a statement Thursday, the company said the technology has been demonstrated to improve electrical generation efficiencies by up to 80% with potential application in electric vehicles and power generation applications. Hillcrest said it has partnered with Oropass Ltd, an Ontario registered company, holding US licensing rights for the technology. WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) announced Thursday that due to an exemption offered in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company will file its fiscal 2019 financial results after market close on May 27. The medical-grade cannabis producer also issued a coronavirus-related corporate response, which included the placement of 12% of its staff on temporary leave and a reduction in compensation for executives and directors. In addition, the company has implemented safety measures, including working from home, staggered shifts and onsite hand sanitizer and protective equipment. Mota Ventures Corp (CSE:MOTA) (OTCPINK:PEMTF) said Thursday it had received approval from the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to allow its shares to be eligible for clearing and settling. Receiving DTC eligibility increases the speed of receiving stocks and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors."We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility as it simplifies the process of investors and brokers trading and exchanging our stock in the United States, which will benefit Mota and our shareholders,” said CEO Ryan Hoggan. GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWISF) said its new secure email and communications service should be ready for launch within weeks as scams increase amid the pandemic with more people working from home. Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks have increased dramatically in the past two years and are resurging exponentially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis due in part to the lack of home internet security and scrutiny from tech staff at home. "We are working hard to complete our new Custodia Email platform in the next few weeks and look forward to having it available to all our clients and our partners worldwide," said Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data, in a statement. Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) said enrollment of first patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial for a potential coronavirus (COCID-19) treatment was expected to begin on May 8 this year in South Korea. The pharma company said it had received the green light from the ministry of food and drug safety in South Korea, as well as ethics approval, for the study of the re-purposed drug NP-120 (Ifenprodil). Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCPINK:VRZPF) is teaming up with a leading Mexican technology solutions provider to boost the region’s tourism sector. The agreement signed with Ping Pong Innovation covers Mexico and Latin America, delivering Loop’s contactless technologies to the highly fragmented tourism sector. According to Loop, leveraging its artificial intelligence platform in the tourism sector will provide a transformational new form of revenue and growth opportunities. Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc (CSE:POT) (OTCQB:WKULF) said Tuesday that the company has expanded its WKND! Wellness portfolio, by building on its existing CBD branded products and rolling out new high demand products. In a statement, the Vancouver-based company which has made strong inroads into America, said its new wellness line offers 250 mg full-spectrum CBD tinctures infused with elderberry, zinc, vitamin C and B. The company is also selling 80% ethanol alcohol-based hand sanitizers with Vitamin E, and elderberry gummies with zinc which are available on www.wkndwellness.com. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (CSE:LXX) (OTCQX:LXRP) has revealed that it is close to winning a new patent for its flagship DehydraTECH technology. The company announced Thursday that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a new patent which provides additional patent claims that protect the use of the DehydraTECH technology together with cannabinoids, nicotine, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or vitamins in mix-and-serve beverage formats. “This signifies another addition to Lexaria's first patent family, under which eight US patents have previously been granted,” the British Columbia-based company said in a statement. Media Central Corporation Inc (CSE:FLYY) said Tuesday that its wholly-owned online cannabis lifestyle publication Canncentral.com will provide strong coverage of the burgeoning psychedelics sector. The Toronto-based media group said that Canncentral's psychedelics reporting will focus on the “wide range of therapeutic and medical applications” as well as “business news, trends and legislative changes” in the rapidly emerging area. "The world of psychedelics is a natural extension of the content we produce at Canncentral," MediaCentral CEO Brian Kalish said in a statement. Quantum Computing Inc (OTCMKTS:QUBT), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, said Thursday that it was releasing version 1.1 of its Mukai middleware with new high-performance capabilities for experts developing quantum-ready applications. The Mukai software stack released in January 2020 can be used to solve extremely complex optimization problems, noted the company. It enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on classical computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers when those systems can achieve performance advantages. TIMIA Capital Corporation (CVE:TCA) (OTCMKTS:TIMCF) said it swung to a net income in its first quarter compared to a loss in the same period last year as the firm continues to grow its revenue-financing business. Net income in the three month period to February 29, 2020, came in at C$444,144 compared with a net loss of $255,480 in the first quarter last year, mainly due to continued portfolio growth and C$516,009 recognized as gains on investments two successful exits of TIMIA's loan portfolio. The group saw a record quarter for revenue at C$1,024,188, up 80% compared to the same period last year. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) announced Thursday that it is actively developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) triage test using its proprietary Nu.QTM platform. The test is being designed to predict the likelihood that an individual who is COVID-19 positive will develop complications and severe disease, the company said in a statement. Blockchain Holdings Ltd (CSE:BCX) announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with WiSilica Inc to acquire the TRACEsafe self-quarantine monitoring technology. TRACEsafe is a unique set of patent-protected health and safety products, including a bracelet with an embedded chip and related software to track the wearer's location. Originally developed for maternity wards and senior citizen's housing, TRACEsafe is now used to help governments and health authorities manage and track people who are in isolation as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (CVE:PLAN) (OTCMKTS:ASHXF) announced on Thursday plans for a private placement to raise up to C$360,000 The industrial minerals group said it will issue 12 million units at C$0.03 each with each unit consisting of one share and one-half warrant. Individual minimum subscriptions are for C$3,000 but the overall financing is not subject to any minimum subscription. GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GLYXF) has reported encouraging first drill results from the Plomosas mine area at the project of the same name in Sinaloa state, Mexico, which show the potential to define further resources. From 1986 to 2001, Grupo Mexico operated a shallow 600 tonnes per day underground mine within the same area, which churned out lead and zinc concentrate. The operation was reportedly interrupted due to low commodity prices in 2001. In its statement on Thursday, GR Silver said reported assays included an intersection of 1.7 metres (m) at 26.9 grams per ton (g/t) gold 44 g/t silver and 3m at 11.9 g/t gold and 22 g/t silver. It said also unearthed was 13.6 metres at 15.5% zinc, 15.7% lead, 1.9 g/t gold and 65 g/t silver. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) announced Thursday that its subsidiary Voyage Cannabis Corp has been granted an industrial hemp license by Health Canada. Similar to the license recently granted to its other subsidiary Cannacure Corp, Heritage said the new industrial hemp license will allow Voyage to bulk store, as well as buy and sell industrial hemp, flowering heads, leaves or branches to other license holders, and to import and export grain. The subsidiary's new license became effective April 17 and is good for 36 months. Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) has reported a boost to its business aims as it told investors that its patented cathode material technology had tested positively in solid state batteries with auto companies. The company is working with various automotive manufacturers to assess the group's patented 'One Pot' process and coated lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNMO) cathode materials. Solid state lithium ion batteries are of considerable interest because it means flammable liquid electrolytes can be replaced with solid materials that improve safety, power, and energy density of the battery, Nano One explained in a statement. Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCC:BKLLF) announced Thursday that Glanis Pharmaceuticals Inc — the company it has agreed to acquire a 49% interest in — has filed an additional US patent for the oral mucosal delivery of the drugs hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ). Glanis previously filed for a provisional patent covering transdermal delivery of the drugs, which have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. They have also been floated as a possible treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) by President Trump and others and studies are underway, although no recognized results have been published to date, the company said. NexTech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) told investors Thursday that it expects to close its share purchase agreement with virtual events webcasting software company Jolokia in April. The augmented reality company has been working to integrate its technology into Joklokia’s platform and announced the creation of InfernoAR to bring 3D photorealistic holograms of people and products into virtual meetings. Champignon Brands Inc (CSE:SHRM) (OTCQB:SHRMF) has announced that its shares will start trading on the OTCQB Venture Market from Thursday. In a statement, the group said the move up from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market opens up a broader base of investors in the US for the Vancouver-based company, which specializes in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushroom health products and operates a network of ketamine clinics in Canada. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, has announced it will report its first-quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Following the release, the company said it will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialling (877) 407-2991 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0925 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page on the company's website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (OTCPINK:EURPF), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European health and wellness sector, has announced that, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will be relying on the coordinated relief provided by the securities regulators which consists of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings. The company said it is continuing to work diligently with its auditors to make the annual filings by June 15, 2020. It confirmed that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019. Additionally, the company noted that its management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) also said it will rely on the Canadian Securities Administrators 45-day extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company said it is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the annual filings by no later than May 14, 2020. In the interim, it added, management and other insiders of the company are subject to a trading black-out. alphaDIRECT reiterated that it is hosting a webcast with Capstone Turbine Corp. (NASDAQ:CPST), on Thursday, April 23 at 2:00pm ET. Capstone's chief executive officer, Darren Jamison will discuss the group’s fourth quarter and its coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Continuity Plan, followed by a question and answer session from the audience. Investors can register on the following link: NASDAQ:CPST), on Thursday, April 23t 2:00pm ET. Capstone's chief executive officer, Darren Jamison will discuss the group’s fourth quarter and its coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Continuity Plan, followed by a question and answer session from the audience. Investors can register on this link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1308882&tp_key=362bd38f0e 👓 View full article

