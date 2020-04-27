Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > GM suspends its quarterly dividend and share buybacks to help navigate around coronavirus uncertainty (GM)

GM suspends its quarterly dividend and share buybacks to help navigate around coronavirus uncertainty (GM)

Business Insider Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
GM suspends its quarterly dividend and share buybacks to help navigate around coronavirus uncertainty (GM)· General Motors on Monday announced it was suspending its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to help navigate around coronavirus uncertainty.
· GM made other changes to its balance sheet including extending a $3.6 billion three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022 to "further strengthen the liquidity...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: GM suspends dividends, buybacks

GM suspends dividends, buybacks 01:07

 General Motors said Monday it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend and its share buybacks to save cash in the face of the coronavirus crisis that has severely hurt global auto sales. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,HEP,K,FIS,SJM

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable May 18, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020. The Board of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 02:11Published
Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,NEM,LMRK,PEG,PCAR [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,NEM,LMRK,PEG,PCAR

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, payable on June 25, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020. Newmont today announced that..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

GM suspends dividend, share buybacks as coronavirus hits sales

General Motors Co said on Monday the automaker has suspended its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and its share buybacks to save cash in the face of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this