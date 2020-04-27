GM suspends its quarterly dividend and share buybacks to help navigate around coronavirus uncertainty (GM)
Monday, 27 April 2020 () · General Motors on Monday announced it was suspending its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to help navigate around coronavirus uncertainty.
· GM made other changes to its balance sheet including extending a $3.6 billion three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022 to "further strengthen the liquidity...
General Motors said Monday it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend and its share buybacks to save cash in the face of the coronavirus crisis that has severely hurt global auto sales. Fred Katayama reports.
