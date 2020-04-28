Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Companies in ailing sectors like energy and retail are adopting poison pills as their shares tank. We tracked down 41 recent moves — and the activist investors they're fighting off.

Companies in ailing sectors like energy and retail are adopting poison pills as their shares tank. We tracked down 41 recent moves — and the activist investors they're fighting off.

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Companies in ailing sectors like energy and retail are adopting poison pills as their shares tank. We tracked down 41 recent moves — and the activist investors they're fighting off.· Over the past two months, at least 41 companies adopted poison pill contracts or filed to put them to a shareholder vote. 
· Poison pills limit the stakes activist investors can take by giving the company the ability to sell new stock to existing shareholders at a discount if a trigger is hit.
· The measure was rarely...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amplifi’s Mike Law: ‘Reach Is a Big Story in Today’s Marketplace’ [Video]

Amplifi’s Mike Law: ‘Reach Is a Big Story in Today’s Marketplace’

As more precise data becomes available, there’s a greater importance on moving away from legacy behaviors and more towards understanding audience and reach. In a BeetCam chat, Mike Law, president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this