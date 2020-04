Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Tesla shares spiked as much as 9% on Thursday after the automaker's first-quarter report topped expectations for earnings and revenue.*

· *The early-trading bounce added as much as $13 billion to Tesla's market value.*

· *The company highlighted a slew of positive developments, from its 2020 delivery forecast topping... · *Tesla shares spiked as much as 9% on Thursday after the automaker's first-quarter report topped expectations for earnings and revenue.*· *The early-trading bounce added as much as $13 billion to Tesla's market value.*· *The company highlighted a slew of positive developments, from its 2020 delivery forecast topping 👓 View full article