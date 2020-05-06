Global  

California AG and state's largest cities sue Uber, Lyft

Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Waving the gig worker law as a legal club, the California Attorney General and city attorneys from the state’s three largest cities sued Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, claiming the two ride-hailing companies violating AB-5 and demanding they reclassify their independent contractor drivers as employees. The lawsuit seeks unspecified restitution for workers, a permanent halt to the misclassification of drivers and civil penalties that could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.    The legal drama…
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Francisco Joins Lawsuit Against Ride-Hailing App Companies Uber And Lyft

San Francisco Joins Lawsuit Against Ride-Hailing App Companies Uber And Lyft 02:41

 Wilson Walker reports on city and state of California filing suit against Uber and Lyft for misclassifying workers as contract labor (5-5-2020)

