California AG and state's largest cities sue Uber, Lyft

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Waving the gig worker law as a legal club, the California Attorney General and city attorneys from the state’s three largest cities sued Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, claiming the two ride-hailing companies violating AB-5 and demanding they reclassify their independent contractor drivers as employees. The lawsuit seeks unspecified restitution for workers, a permanent halt to the misclassification of drivers and civil penalties that could reach hundreds of millions of dollars. The legal drama… 👓 View full article

