Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner

Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed.

Abbott said his new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week for keeping her salon open in defiance of the governor's restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Luther refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

The reversal reflects the increasing pressure Abbott is under to reboot the state's economy at a much faster pace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store

Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store 02:51

 Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to a week in jail and a $7000 dollar fine on Tuesday after she was found in contempt of court for defying the state's stay-at-home orders and keeping her business open. Colette Luke has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail [Video]

Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail

Shelley Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode in Dallas, was released from jail Thursday after some help from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Supreme Court of Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:50Published
RAW: Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail [Video]

RAW: Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther being released from jail.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by...
Seattle Times

Texas Supreme Court frees hair salon owner from jail after she defied shutdown orders

Shelley Luther was sentenced to one week in jail for refusing to close her business
Independent Also reported by •SeattlePI.comEurasia ReviewSeattle TimesBBC NewsFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this