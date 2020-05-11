Santa Cruz surf entrepreneur killed in shark attack remembered for his craft, passion

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The surfer killed in a shark attack in the waters off Manresa State Beach was a surfboard entrepreneur who was well-known in Santa Cruz's tight-knit surf community. Ben Kelly, 26, died after being attacked about 100 yards from shore by a shark at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The owner of custom surfboard business Ben Kelly Surfboards, Kelly posted on his company's website that his business grew out of his personal passion for surfing. "I… 👓 View full article

