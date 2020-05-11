Global  

Santa Cruz surf entrepreneur killed in shark attack remembered for his craft, passion

Monday, 11 May 2020
The surfer killed in a shark attack in the waters off Manresa State Beach was a surfboard entrepreneur who was well-known in Santa Cruz's tight-knit surf community. Ben Kelly, 26, died after being attacked about 100 yards from shore by a shark at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The owner of custom surfboard business Ben Kelly Surfboards, Kelly posted on his company's website that his business grew out of his personal passion for surfing. "I…
Jeff Nguyen reports on friends remembering the kindness and passion of surfer killed in fatal Manresa Beach shark attack (5-10-2020)

Ben Kelly who was killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz county beach was an avid surfer who customized surfboards for a living. (5-10-20)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Officials have confirmed that the surfer who was killed in a shark attack on Saturday at Manresa State Beach in Santa Cruz County was...
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office reported a shark attack at Sand Dollar Beach in Big Sur on Saturday.
