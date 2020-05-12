Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Steak ‘n Shake permanently closed 51 restaurants in the first quarter as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a quarterly report from its San Antonio-based parent company. The company did not identify which restaurants were closed permanently. Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) reported a $137.9 million loss in the first quarter, primarily driven by investments in Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel (Nasdaq: CBRL). Biglari’s restaurants, Steak ‘n Shake and Western Sizzlin’, remained… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores in first quarter Steak ‘n Shake permanently closed 51 restaurants in the first quarter as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a quarterly report from its San...

bizjournals 17 hours ago





Tweets about this