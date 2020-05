Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

**



· *Warren Buffett is too negative about the prospects for air travel after the

· *"Unlike Mr. Buffett, I actually do believe that the airline industry is going to come back," Hayes said.*

· *Hayes' comments echo those of... **· *Warren Buffett is too negative about the prospects for air travel after the coronavirus outbreak, Raytheon Technologies CEO Gregory Hayes said at a conference on Tuesday.*· *"Unlike Mr. Buffett, I actually do believe that the airline industry is going to come back," Hayes said.*· *Hayes' comments echo those of 👓 View full article