The Fed won't use negative interest rates to counteract the coronavirus recession, chairman Jerome Powell says

Business Insider Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The Fed won't use negative interest rates to counteract the coronavirus recession, chairman Jerome Powell says· *The Federal Reserve remains averse to negative interest rates despite the gloomy economic backdrop, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.*
· *The US economic trajectory is still "highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," and additional aid is likely necessary stage a recovery, Powell added in a...
