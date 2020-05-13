The Fed won't use negative interest rates to counteract the coronavirus recession, chairman Jerome Powell says

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *The Federal Reserve remains averse to negative interest rates despite the gloomy economic backdrop, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.*

· *The US economic trajectory is still "highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," and additional aid is likely necessary stage a recovery, Powell added in a... · *The Federal Reserve remains averse to negative interest rates despite the gloomy economic backdrop, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.*· *The US economic trajectory is still "highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," and additional aid is likely necessary stage a recovery, Powell added in a 👓 View full article

