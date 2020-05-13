Orgenesis launches new cell-based vaccine platform targeting COVID-19 virus

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) has launched its new cell-based vaccine platform targeting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as other viral diseases such as Zika, West Nile Virus, Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, MERS, HCV and Cytomegalovirus infection (CMV). In a statement Wednesday, the Maryland-based company said it has been working aggressively the last few months to repurpose its cell-based vaccine platform targeting solid tumors for use against viral diseases. The cell-based vaccine platform utilizes irradiated permissive cells (human or non-human, infected with a high titer virus or transfected with viral antigens), which then activate endogenous dendritic cells. READ: Orgenesis sees 1Q revenue rocket driven by its Cell and Gene Therapy Biotech platform In turn, these cells activate CD4+T cells and cytotoxic CD8+ T cells. CD4+ cells activate humoral immune response via B cells, which generate neutralizing antibodies, while CD8+ cell mount a cytotoxic immune response against virus-infected cells. Orgenesis said this cellular vaccine platform represents the culmination of extensive research and development that leverages its development and manufacturing expertise within the cell and gene therapy sector. The company added that it believes this new vaccine platform offers a unique approach to cell vaccination that holds promise for an affordable and reproducible vaccine for both COVID-19 and other viral diseases. Orgenesis said it is moving forward with planned animal testing for its cell-based vaccine platform in COVID-19 and looks forward to providing a more detailed timeline of activities including plans for initial human testing — assuming clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration and/or other non-US regulatory bodies to do so. The company said it has not yet submitted any such plans or data to the FDA or any other regulatory body.


