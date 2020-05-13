Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orgenesis launches new cell-based vaccine platform targeting COVID-19 virus

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) has launched its new cell-based vaccine platform targeting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as other viral diseases such as Zika, West Nile Virus, Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, MERS, HCV and Cytomegalovirus infection (CMV). In a statement Wednesday, the Maryland-based company said it has been working aggressively the last few months to repurpose its cell-based vaccine platform targeting solid tumors for use against viral diseases.   The cell-based vaccine platform utilizes irradiated permissive cells (human or non-human, infected with a high titer virus or transfected with viral antigens), which then activate endogenous dendritic cells.   READ: Orgenesis sees 1Q revenue rocket driven by its Cell and Gene Therapy Biotech platform In turn, these cells activate CD4+T cells and cytotoxic CD8+ T cells. CD4+ cells activate humoral immune response via B cells, which generate neutralizing antibodies, while CD8+ cell mount a cytotoxic immune response against virus-infected cells. Orgenesis said this cellular vaccine platform represents the culmination of extensive research and development that leverages its development and manufacturing expertise within the cell and gene therapy sector.   The company added that it believes this new vaccine platform offers a unique approach to cell vaccination that holds promise for an affordable and reproducible vaccine for both COVID-19 and other viral diseases.   Orgenesis said it is moving forward with planned animal testing for its cell-based vaccine platform in COVID-19 and looks forward to providing a more detailed timeline of activities including plans for initial human testing — assuming clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration and/or other non-US regulatory bodies to do so.   The company said it has not yet submitted any such plans or data to the FDA or any other regulatory body. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Quibi Adding New Sharing Features

Quibi Adding New Sharing Features 00:32

 Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said the new streaming platform will eventually be available on televisions. According to Business Insider, it’s only currently designed for “in-between moments” on smartphones. Whitman said they hope to accelerate the process of being able to cast the app on smart TVs....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program [Video]

Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program

Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to supporting states in helping them build and execute contact tracing programs to control the spread of COVID-19. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Mayor..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:06Published
Trump: vaccine or no vaccine, America is back [Video]

Trump: vaccine or no vaccine, America is back

President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive U.S. plan to find a vaccine for COVID-19, aiming for global cooperation, while at the same time maintaining the U.S. will use all its might to be the first..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Orgenesis launches new cell-based vaccine platform targeting coronavirus virus

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) has launched its new cell-based vaccine platform targeting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as other viral...
Proactive Investors

Orgenesis unveils plans to repurchase up to $10 million in stock

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) has unveiled plans to repurchase up to $10 million of its own stock from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this