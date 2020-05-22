We interrupt this pandemic to bring you a Memorial Day message
Friday, 22 May 2020 () This is my Memorial Day column with a coronavirus pandemic component, which we’ll get to in a minute. Reasonable people disagree on the exact origins of what is now called Memorial Day. But most accept that the practice of decorating the graves of Americans who died defending their country began in earnest by women of the South during and following the Civil War. On May 5, 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, National Commander of the Army of the Republic, was the first to make Memorial Day official. With…
When the pandemic struck, some resorts at the Lake of the Ozarks closed. But now as Missouri reopens, guests who once canceled have rebooked and resorts are rushing on the finishing touches for the Memorial Day weekend.
A holiday getaway is likely to be more a trickle this year. A Harris Poll found 95% said because of the pandemic, Memorial Day was too soon to travel. Kris Van... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com •bizjournals
