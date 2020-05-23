Global  

Four-alarm fire at Fisherman's Wharf destroys warehouse, offices

bizjournals Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
A four-alarm fire that broke out at Pier 45 in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf area early Saturday morning destroyed a warehouse. The fire started at around 4:15 a.m. at the pier at the intersection of Taylor and Jones Streets. San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter told KGO that the fire quickly evolved from a one to four-alarm fire and eventually brought 120 firefighters to the scene. A fireboat was also called in to shoot water onto the flames from beyond the pier. No injuries…
