Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho has died at 98

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Stanley Ho, the dashing billionaire and bon vivant who was considered the father of modern gambling in China, has died, his daughter Pansy Ho said Tuesday. He was 98.

Known as the “King of Gambling,” Ho secured for himself a four-decade monopoly on casinos in Macao, then parlayed his home advantage to build the empire that still dominated the industry after it opened to foreign companies in 2002.

He was the former Portuguese colony’s richest tycoon, a lavish spender and accomplished ballroom dancer who wielded great influence both in Macao and in neighboring Hong Kong while — according to U.S. authorities — maintaining ties to organized crime.

Tall, handsome and of mixed Chinese and European heritage, Ho fathered 17 children with four women, and his extended family erupted in high-profile squabbles over his empire during his later years.

Even though casinos made his fortune, Ho avoided the gaming floor.

“I don’t gamble at all. I don’t have the patience,” Ho told The Associated Press in a rare interview in 2001. “Don’t expect to make money in gambling. It’s a house game. It’s for the house.”

He also had stakes in businesses that run everything from the ferries and helicopters connecting Hong Kong and Macao, to department stores, hotels, Macao’s airport and its horse-racing tracks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Casino tycoon considered the father of modern gambling in China https://t.co/lFkGOjNVVN https://t.co/gbVxSqSSlu 7 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Stanley Ho, who built Macao's gambling industry, dies at 98 ====== https://t.co/JIxWyPeisW https://t.co/jMlwMBZ7Jt 7 minutes ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho has died at 98 https://t.co/K9H8ScMamg 8 minutes ago

boujee_child

Josh Cheng RT @CTVNews: Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho has died at 98 https://t.co/Q3cRFpxrhX https://t.co/mUsk3PdWzb 20 minutes ago

Beingmeonlyme07

just me☺️❤️unique Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho has died at 98 (from @AP) https://t.co/wxyxSm4bLo 43 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho has died at 98 Source: ABC News https://t.co/rvV84FfDyN 51 minutes ago

CGTNBusiness

CGTN Business Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun died on Tuesday after operating at the helm of Asia's largest casino empire… https://t.co/gPJkOzogSV 1 hour ago

JauniceM

Jaunice Minor 🐾 RT @KTNV: #Macao gaming tycoon #StanleyHo has died at 98. https://t.co/qXxqlmMZ6F 1 hour ago