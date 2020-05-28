'You have an obligation to others:' Mitch McConnell urges Americans to wear face masks in public

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky, saying "you have an obligation."

· "There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask. There's no stigma attached to staying six feet apart," McConnell said.

· The remarks are a stark contrast to Trump, who has refused to wear one in public... · McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky, saying "you have an obligation."· "There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask. There's no stigma attached to staying six feet apart," McConnell said.· The remarks are a stark contrast to Trump, who has refused to wear one in public 👓 View full article

