'You have an obligation to others:' Mitch McConnell urges Americans to wear face masks in public

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
'You have an obligation to others:' Mitch McConnell urges Americans to wear face masks in public· McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky, saying "you have an obligation."
· "There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask. There's no stigma attached to staying six feet apart," McConnell said.
· The remarks are a stark contrast to Trump, who has refused to wear one in public...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Mitch McConnell: ‘No Stigma Attached’ to Wearing Mask, Social Distancing

Mitch McConnell: ‘No Stigma Attached’ to Wearing Mask, Social Distancing 01:04

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells Americans there’s no stigma involved in following health officials’ guidelines for battling the coronavirus, including wearing a mask. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

