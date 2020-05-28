'You have an obligation to others:' Mitch McConnell urges Americans to wear face masks in public
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () · McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky, saying "you have an obligation."
· "There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask. There's no stigma attached to staying six feet apart," McConnell said.
· The remarks are a stark contrast to Trump, who has refused to wear one in public...
