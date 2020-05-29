Global  

Tesla's Elon Musk earns $1.2b in stock options, company confirms

New Zealand Herald Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Tesla's Elon Musk earns $1.2b in stock options, company confirmsTesla confirmed Thursday that CEO Elon Musk will get the first tranche worth nearly US$770 million ($1.239b)of a stock-based compensation package triggered by the company meeting several financial metrics.The electric car and solar...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package

Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package. According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company. Tesla had to reach $20 billion in revenue and a sustained market cap of $100 billion before Musk could receive his package. Now Musk can...

Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen [Video]

Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk got what he wanted and has his factory in California running again. After being allowed to operate again, Tela dropped their lawsuit against local county officials. According to..

10 Facts About World's Most Fascinating Man [Video]

10 Facts About World's Most Fascinating Man

Many are well aware that Elon Musk is incredibly smart and extraordinarily rich, but those aren’t the only things about him that are noteworthy. For example, did you know he has 6 sons? Or that he..

Tesla CEO Elon Musk awarded stock worth more than $700 million as electric car maker hits goals

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has qualified for a compensation package worth about $770 million after the electric vehicle company hit financial goals.
Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 million

Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 millionXinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unlocked the first of 12 possible stock option awards from the massive compensation plan he signed...
