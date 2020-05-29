Global  

Long Island shop owners, business groups, mostly OK with Cuomo mask order

Newsday Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The order, which lets businesses deny entry without protective masks, is a good idea overall, merchants and commercial association officials say.
News video: Cuomo: Businesses Can Insist Customers Wear Masks

Cuomo: Businesses Can Insist Customers Wear Masks 00:43

 As businesses across New York start to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will sign an executive order allowing business owners the right to refuse entry to anyone not wearing a face mask.

