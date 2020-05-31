RNC ultimatum: Full capacity sign-off by June 3 for Charlotte event

Global  

North Carolina must provide assurances by June 3 — Wednesday — that a full-capacity Republican National Convention can be staged in Charlotte or else organizers will “immediately need to begin making modifications as to how the convention will proceed,” the event’s executives said Saturday. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and Marcia Lee Kelly, CEO of the 2020 Republican National Convention, issued their ultimatum in a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper. The convention,…
