PM Modi's address to India Inc on economic growth: Key things to know

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc during an address at the annual session of industry body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).
