PM Modi's address to India Inc: Key points

Hindustan Times India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event https://t.co/AQLTjtkh8o 14 seconds ago

sam RT @timesofindia: Re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate de… 17 seconds ago

sam RT @timesofindia: I would rather go beyond 'Getting Growth Back' and I would say, "Yes, we will definitely get our growth back": PM Narendr… 26 seconds ago

sam RT @timesofindia: PM Narendra Modi is addressing CII Annual Session 2020 on the subject - 'Getting Growth Back'. Live updates: https://t.c… 32 seconds ago

Prince Yadav/ પ્રિન્સ યાદવ RT @amritabhinder: PM Modi to address India inc shortly, to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' https://t.co/V4vTJ9he72 1 minute ago

ABP News 'We Will Definitely Get Our Growth Back,' Says PM #Modi At #CIIAnnualSession2020 https://t.co/YS9o3dHlry https://t.co/9gS0N240Iz 2 minutes ago