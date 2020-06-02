PM Modi's address to India Inc: Key points

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc during an address at the annual session of industry body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said that Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India does not mean India is to be an isolationist country. On May 12,..
Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore amounting to 10 per cent..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Hindustan Times India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
https://t.co/AQLTjtkh8o 14 seconds ago
sam RT @timesofindia: Re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate de… 17 seconds ago
sam RT @timesofindia: I would rather go beyond 'Getting Growth Back' and I would say, "Yes, we will definitely get our growth back": PM Narendr… 26 seconds ago
sam RT @timesofindia: PM Narendra Modi is addressing CII Annual Session 2020 on the subject - 'Getting Growth Back'.
Live updates: https://t.c… 32 seconds ago