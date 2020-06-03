Global  

Ferguson elects city council member Ella Jones as first black mayor in city's history

bizjournals Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Ferguson City Council member Ella Jones won the city's mayoral election Tuesday. Jones defeated fellow council member Heather Robinett. Jones will succeed James Knowles III, who defeated Jones in the 2017 mayoral election and held the office since April 2011. Knowles could not run for re-election due to term limits. Jones will become the first female mayor and the first black mayor in the city's history when she is sworn in. For a complete roundup of election results, click here. According…
Related news from verified sources

Ella Jones Is Elected First Black Mayor of Ferguson

Ms. Jones is also the first woman to lead the Missouri city, which erupted in protests in 2014 after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, a...
NYTimes.com

Ferguson elects its first black and first woman mayor

Ella Jones' win in city known for protests after Michael Brown shooting comes as nation is embroiled in protests over George Floyd's death.
CBS News


