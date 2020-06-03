Ferguson elects city council member Ella Jones as first black mayor in city's history

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ferguson City Council member Ella Jones won the city's mayoral election Tuesday. Jones defeated fellow council member Heather Robinett. Jones will succeed James Knowles III, who defeated Jones in the 2017 mayoral election and held the office since April 2011. Knowles could not run for re-election due to term limits. Jones will become the first female mayor and the first black mayor in the city's history when she is sworn in. For a complete roundup of election results, click here.


