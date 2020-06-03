A day after riot, St. Louis is calm during first night of curfew

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Businesses across St. Louis boarded up their windows Tuesday night bracing for another night of violence, but most of the city stayed quiet. Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a curfew for the city from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Anyone not going to or from work or the hospital during that time could be subject to arrest, she said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department recorded one shooting overnight. A man was shot in the leg at about 3:16 a.m. while walking on Goodfellow Boulevard… 👓 View full article

