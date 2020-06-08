Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams join Oprah town hall
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will join a host of black thought leaders, activists and artists for a two-night town hall on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. The special "OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?" June 9 and 10 is being offered in response to the continuing civil unrest in America, according to a press release, following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged…
Joe Biden is on the hunt for a running mate.
Biden has vowed to choose a woman for his running mate.
Then, the Black Lives Matter protests erupted all over the country.
Now, Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate.
According to Politico two long shot candidates have...