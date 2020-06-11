Global  

State Supreme Court rejects Chamber challenge to Minneapolis sick time rule

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday said the city of Minneapolis is allowed to set sick time requirements for workers in the city, even if their employers are based elsewhere. Minnesota Public Radio reports on the 5-2 decision, which ends a nearly four-year-old challenge to the city's paid sick leave rule by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which had argued that Minneapolis could only regulate companies based in the city and also that state law forbid municipalities from making rules around…
